Why Tatum’s Health Isn’t the Biggest Storyline of 25-26 | Celtics Beat

Brian Barrett hosts “Off the Pike” for The Ringer and Spotify. Brian joins the program to discuss the new “report” on Jayson Tatum’s health, whether his health is the biggest storyline of this upcoming year, and whether Joe Mazzulla is suffering from a”brain drain”. X: @itsbrianbarrett

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro

00:42 Red Sox debrief

04:46 Celtics leaving the door ajar for Tatum returning this season?

08:49 Is it even worth bringing Tatum back mid-season?

15:45 Importance of young players

18:16 Why Tatum should work on midrange shooting

19:15 PrizePicks

22:16 What are the big storylines this season?

27:00 Does Mazzulla have something to prove?

42:00 Is Uncle Dennis the most famous Dennis right now?

44:10 Is the Hall of Fame a joke?

53:01 Subscribe to Celtics All Access!

54:01 Thanks for watching!

Celtics Beat is Powered by

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠⁠

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Subscribe to CLNS’ Celtics 🍀 All Access Here:

🔴 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmp3kivpOg3lzoJC7yV7VjQ?sub_confirmations=1 🔴