Why the Bruins Aren’t Destined for Rebuild | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Anthony Kwetkowski (Bruins Network) express how they feel about the state of the Bruins. They also dive into a scary article about rebuilding, and what it means for the Bruins over the next decade.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

2:06 – Current state of the Bruins

7:03 – Expectations for Bruins this season

16:16 – Reaction to Bruins Free Agency Moves

25:54 – Projecting Bruins lines next season

32:14 – Prizepicks

33:39 – Are the Bruins headed for a rebuild?

49:19 – Subscribe to the podcast

50:02 – Bruins history of Drafting

1:04:28 – Wrapping up