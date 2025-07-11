Why the Bruins Aren’t Destined for Rebuild | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Anthony Kwetkowski (Bruins Network) express how they feel about the state of the Bruins. They also dive into a scary article about rebuilding, and what it means for the Bruins over the next decade.
⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
2:06 – Current state of the Bruins
7:03 – Expectations for Bruins this season
16:16 – Reaction to Bruins Free Agency Moves
25:54 – Projecting Bruins lines next season
33:39 – Are the Bruins headed for a rebuild?
50:02 – Bruins history of Drafting
1:04:28 – Wrapping up