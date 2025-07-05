Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Why the Bruins Didn’t Get What They Needed in Free Agency | Poke the Bear

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty discuss Boston’s free-agent signings, the future of the franchise, and Bruins Development Camp.

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

2:15 Reacting to Bruins free agency signings

14:04 Expectations for next season

19:56 PrizePicks

21:49 Any intriguing signings from free agency?

31:18 Other ways the Bruins could’ve approached this offseason

38:32 Subscribe to Bruins Rinkside on YouTube!

39:02 Reacting to development camp

48:18 Timeline for James Hagens

53:06 Thanks for watching!

Poke the Bear is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.