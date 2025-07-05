Why the Bruins Didn’t Get What They Needed in Free Agency | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty discuss Boston’s free-agent signings, the future of the franchise, and Bruins Development Camp.
0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
2:15 Reacting to Bruins free agency signings
14:04 Expectations for next season
21:49 Any intriguing signings from free agency?
31:18 Other ways the Bruins could’ve approached this offseason
39:02 Reacting to development camp
48:18 Timeline for James Hagens
