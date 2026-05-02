Why the Bruins Exceeded Expectations This Year | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor reflects on the Bruins’ 2025-26 season, discusses the positives and negatives gained from this year, and sets the stage for a busy offseason.

The Bruins’ season ended last night following a 4-1 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden, who won the series in six games. Conor breaks down where the team goes from here and what needs fixing in the offseason.

Poke the Bear on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

Reserve your consultation today at http://awaken180weightloss.com. Tell ’em you heard it from Joe Haggerty or on our CLNS podcasts. That’s awaken180weightloss.com.