Why the Bruins might opt for a more aggressive sell-off | Poke the Bear

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky react to the Trent Frederic trade, discussing why adding a second-round pick is a solid return. They break down why the Bruins need to take advantage of the current seller’s market. They also analyze another embarrassing loss to Nashville and what’s going wrong for the team. Lastly, they discuss Merkulov being sent back to Providence again and what it means for his future.

Topics:

Reacting to Frederic trade – 2nd round pick is a good add

Bruins need to take advantage of seller’s market

Bruins lose in embarrassing fashion again to Nashville

Merkulov sent to Prov once again

