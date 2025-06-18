Close Menu
Why the Bruins Might Take Roger McQueen | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Bruins players named to Olympic rosters, the team’s Development Camp roster, and the latest NHL mock drafts.

0:00 – Welcome in
1:25 – 3 Bruins Players Named to Olympic Hockey Rosters
8:22 – What’s Better Stanley Cup Final or USA vs Canada Final?
10:23 – Reaction to Bruins Development Camp Roster
21:18 – Reaction to the latest NHL Mock Draft
23:08 – Should the Bruins Draft Roger McQueen?
31:22 – Reaction to Latest NHL Mock Draft – 2nd Round
32:40 – Wrapping up

