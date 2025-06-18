Why the Bruins Might Take Roger McQueen | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Bruins players named to Olympic rosters, the team’s Development Camp roster, and the latest NHL mock drafts.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:25 – 3 Bruins Players Named to Olympic Hockey Rosters

8:22 – What’s Better Stanley Cup Final or USA vs Canada Final?

9:14 – Prizepicks

10:23 – Reaction to Bruins Development Camp Roster

20:31 – Subscribe to the Podcast

21:18 – Reaction to the latest NHL Mock Draft

23:08 – Should the Bruins Draft Roger McQueen?

31:22 – Reaction to Latest NHL Mock Draft – 2nd Round

32:40 – Wrapping up

Poke The Bear is presented by:

