Why the Bruins Should NOT Trade for Dylan Larkin | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty discuss Dylan Larkin trade rumors, the cost Boston would pay, and other potential targets down the middle.

0:00 – Welcome in Ty!

1:22 – Report: Dylan Larkin has requested trade from Red Wings

4:35 – What it could take to get Dylan Larkin

15:56 – Prizepicks

17:46 – More on Larkin requesting trade impact on Red Wings

25:00 – How should the Bruins approach this offseason?

43:53 – Wrapping up!

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