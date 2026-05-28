Why the Bruins Should Trade for Kent Johnson | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Sara Civian give their thoughts on the season, potential trades (including a big one in Columbus), and what can be learned from the final NHL teams standing.

00:00 Intro

03:53 Thoughts on the season and where the Bruins go from here

15:16 PrizePicks

16:55 Awaken180

18:02 Trade ideas for Kent Johnson

24:20 Thoughts on James Hagens

26:40 Free agency targets

29:35 Thanks for watching!

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