Why the Bruins Should Trade for Simon Nemec this Offseason | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty talk Simon Nemec, Boston’s issues with developing players, and the worst-scenario scenario this summer.

0:00 – Welcome in Ty!

3:27 – Should Bruins trade for Simon Nemec?

17:21 – Prizepicks

18:57 – Awaken 180

20:09 – What is the worst-case scenario for the Bruins this offseason?

35:54 – Subscribe to the podcast!

36:13 – Looking at Bruins recent draft struggles

52:04 – Wrapping up!

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