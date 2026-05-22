Why the Bruins Should Trade for Simon Nemec this Offseason | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty talk Simon Nemec, Boston’s issues with developing players, and the worst-scenario scenario this summer.
0:00 – Welcome in Ty!
3:27 – Should Bruins trade for Simon Nemec?
17:21 – Prizepicks
18:57 – Awaken 180
20:09 – What is the worst-case scenario for the Bruins this offseason?
35:54 – Subscribe to the podcast!
36:13 – Looking at Bruins recent draft struggles
52:04 – Wrapping up!
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