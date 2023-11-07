Why the Bruins Shouldn’t be Trading Any Defensemen Yet | Conor Ryan | Bruins Beat w/ Evan Marinofsky

Conor Ryan of 98.5 The Sports Hub joins Evan Marinofsky of The New England Hockey Journal take a look at how the Bruins stand in terms of personnel. With some strong performances from rookies on the defensive end, should the Bruins consider a trade?

TOPICS:

– The Maple Leafs continue to talk

– The Bruins finally lost a game in regulation

– There will be growing pains with this team…and that’s fine

– The big takeaway from Saturday night’s game

– Fabian Lysell is trending up

