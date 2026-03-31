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Why the Celtics Struggled against Atlanta Hawks | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell 

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which took place on the second night of a back-to-back and with Jayson Tatum and Neemias Queta sidelined. Some thoughts on Jaylen Brown’s struggles, Luka Garza’s continued contributions, and what a Hawks-Celtics first-round match-up could look like.

0:00 – Celtics lose to Hawks

5:38 – Jaylen Brown performance

7:43 – Luka Garza performance

12:07 – Prizepicks

13:10 – Jaylen Brown injury update

15:07 – Jordan Walsh performance

18:00 – Final thoughts on Celtics loss

20:28 – Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

22:29 – Wrapping up!

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