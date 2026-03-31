Why the Celtics Struggled against Atlanta Hawks | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell 

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks, which took place on the second night of a back-to-back and with Jayson Tatum and Neemias Queta sidelined. Some thoughts on Jaylen Brown’s struggles, Luka Garza’s continued contributions, and what a Hawks-Celtics first-round match-up could look like.
0:00 – Celtics lose to Hawks
5:38 – Jaylen Brown performance
7:43 – Luka Garza performance
12:07 – Prizepicks
13:10 – Jaylen Brown injury update
15:07 – Jordan Walsh performance
18:00 – Final thoughts on Celtics loss
20:28 – Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
22:29 – Wrapping up!
You Got Boston on CLNS Media is Powered by:
Prize Picks 💰 – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!