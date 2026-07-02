Why the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown – You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell reacts to the Celtics trading Jaylen Brown for Paul George and draft compensation, what to make of the return, why this trade happened, and what this all means for Celtics fans.

0:00 – Welcome in

0:21 – Reaction to Jaylen Brown trade

14:26 – Prizepicks

16:03 – Thoughts on Celtics acquiring Paul George

23:11 – Expectations for team this season

25:11 – Did Celtics get best package for Jaylen?

30:52 – Final thoughts on trade

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