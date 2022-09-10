Why the Patriots cannot lose in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season officially kicked off on Thursday night with the Bills trouncing the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams, so Tanya dives into what we learned about both teams in the inaugural game of the year (01:31). She also examines what it means for the Patriots’ ceiling this season (12:00). Then it’s time to take a tour around the NFC to look at which teams have the best chance at locking up the division and who should be in wild card contention (15:15). Finally, Tanya explains why the Patriots have absolutely no room for error to lose in Week 1 to the Dolphins (26:28).