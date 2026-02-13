Why the Patriots Should Not Give Up on Will Campbell after Super Bowl Struggles | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks, hitting on all the big stories from the game, from Drake Maye’s struggles to Will Campbell struggling on the biggest stage.

0:00 – Intro

0:50 – Drake Maye got pain killing shot before Super Bowl LX

8:53 – Should Patriots move Will Campbell from LT?

17:15 – Who will be Patriots DC next season?

19:38 – Prizepicks

21:56 – Initial thoughts on Patriots Super Bowl loss

24:59 – Patriots offensive line performance

29:19 – Drake Maye performance

39:29 – How much was Josh McDaniels to blame for loss?

52:38 – Thoughts on Patriots defensive performance

1:01:29 – 3 up, 3 down from Super Bowl LX

1:04:28 – Wrapping up

The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!