Why the Patriots Will Not Spend Big this Offseason | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss the latest surrounding the Patriots this offseason. Greg goes through looking at how the Patriots spend money and explains the importance of cash over cap for the listeners. Greg then dives into why he think the Patriots will NOT be big spenders this offseason & why they could. The guys then run through a rapid fire list of Patriots with their futures hanging in the air and Greg discusses what he would do with each player!

0:00 – Intro

0:39 – Ernie Adams named Interim Head football coach at Phillips Andover

2:28 – Should Patriots go after Minkah Fitzpatrick?

4:54 – Looking at Patriots spending: Importance of cash over cap

16:56 – Reasons why the Patriots will not spend big this offseason

29:35 – Reasons why the Patriots could spend big this offseason

45:16 – What should Patriots do with K’Lavon Chaisson?

46:16 – What should Patriots do with Jaylinn Hawkins?

46:59 – What should Patriots do with Khyiris Tonga?

47:33 – What should Patriots do with Vederian Lowe?

48:14 – What should Patriots do with Thayer Munford Jr.?

48:38 – What should Patriots do with Austin Hooper?

52:30 – Wrapping up

