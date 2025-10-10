Why the Saints Could Upset the Patriots | Pats Interference

Saints beat reporter and ex-Patriots writer Nick Underhill joins the show to break down all of the keys and critical matchups in a dangerous game for the Patriots at New Orleans. Later, the guys make their game picks, and Patriots center Garrett Bradbury takes questions in another 4-minute drill.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Coming up on today’s show…

01:06 Injury report

02:35 Welcome, Nick!

08:47 Spencer Rattler vs Drake Maye

12:25 Saints special teams disaster

14:25 Is Kellen Moore getting buy-in from players?

14:57 Bradon Staley’s defense vs Patriots offense

25:39 Predictions for Patriots offense & Saints defense

28:06 PrizePicks

29:03 Saints offense vs Patriots defense

44:00 Is this a ‘kitchen sink’ game for the Saints?

45:55 Predictions!

47:35 4-Minute Drill w/ Garrett Bradbury

