Why the Saints Could Upset the Patriots | Pats Interference

1 Min Read

Saints beat reporter and ex-Patriots writer Nick Underhill joins the show to break down all of the keys and critical matchups in a dangerous game for the Patriots at New Orleans. Later, the guys make their game picks, and Patriots center Garrett Bradbury takes questions in another 4-minute drill.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
00:00 Coming up on today’s show…
01:06 Injury report
02:35 Welcome, Nick!
08:47 Spencer Rattler vs Drake Maye
12:25 Saints special teams disaster
14:25 Is Kellen Moore getting buy-in from players?
14:57 Bradon Staley’s defense vs Patriots offense
25:39 Predictions for Patriots offense & Saints defense
28:06 PrizePicks
29:03 Saints offense vs Patriots defense
44:00 Is this a ‘kitchen sink’ game for the Saints?
45:55 Predictions!
47:35 4-Minute Drill w/ Garrett Bradbury

Pats Interference is Powered by 

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

