Why Trading Linus Ullmark is a Very Bad Idea

Sara Civian of Bleacher Report and the Too Many Men Podcast joins Evan Marinofsky today to discuss the current state of the Bruins and the situation that they find themselves in with Linus Ullmark. As the Bruins continue to tower over the rest of the Atlantic, is it crazy to consider trading the reigning Vezina winner? What would a return have to look like to make the trade? Or should they not even consider it?

TOPICS:

– Hey the Bruins are good and the rest of the Atlantic is bad (so far)

– What the Bruins need over the next few months

– Should the Bruins trade Linus Ullmark?

– The time definitely isn’t now

– Staying patient with the prospects

