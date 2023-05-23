Why Was Hampus Lindholm Playing with a Broken Foot?

Conor Ryan of Boston.com and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal discuss the recent news about Hampus Lindholm’s foot and why he shouldn’t have been playing at the end of the regular season. The guys also dive into lessons to learn from the conference finals and what prospects will have an impact next season?



