Wide Receiver Class Shows Off Superb Speed at NFL Combine

Evan Lazar recaps the Wide Receivers 40 yard dash times from Thursday’s NFL combine workout. A total of 12 wide receivers posted 40-yard dash times under 4.4 seconds.

Here are some notable combine times:

Tyquan Thornton: 4.28 40-yard dash

Calvin Austin III: 4.32 40-yard dash

Garrett Wilson: 4.38 40-yard dash

Bo Melton: 4.34 40-yard dash

Chris Olave: 4.39 40-yard dash

Christian Watson: 4.39 40-yard dash

Skyy Moore: 4.41 40-yard dash

Olave ‘s and Wilson’s times marked only the second occasion since ’06 that two WR teammates both ran sub-4.4 40 times at the combine, with the other coming in 2019 by Ohio State’s Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell (Per ESPN).

