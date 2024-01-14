Wild Card Monday – Eagles vs. Buccaneers Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

Closing out the 2023-24 NFL Super Wild Card weekend is a Monday Night Football matchup between the NFC South-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the quickly fading Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will air on ESPN and kick-off at 8:15 p.m.

Odds – Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Moneyline: Eagles -156/Buccaneers +132

Total: O/U 42

Storylines

Here’s a look at some big-picture storylines to watch ahead of Monday night’s contest at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium:

— The Eagles enter the postseason 11-6 and while their record says they’re a good football team, they really struggled down the stretch of this season. After a 10-1 start to 2023, Philly has lost five of their last six games and now faces an uphill battle to return to the Super Bowl.

— They’ll start said battle without their top wide receiver in A.J. Brown who, after spraining his knee last Sunday versus the Giants, is out for Monday night’s game in Tampa.

— Some have connected Bill Belichick to a potential Eagles opening if they move on from Nick Sirianni. Whether they would actually move on from the head coach remains to be seen, but it would be quite the ready-made roster for Belichick as he looks to break Don Shula’s all-time wins record. He’s currently 15 wins away.

— Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, now on his fourth team, has put together quite the sixth NFL season. While bringing Tampa to a 9-8 record and winning the NFC South, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick threw a career-high 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns and has positioned himself for a big payday this offseason once their playoff run comes to a close.

— Wide receiver Mike Evans has played 10 NFL seasons since being drafted by the Buccaneers in 2013 and has tallied 1,000 receiving yards in each. In 2023, he hauled in 79 receptions for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns from Mayfield, helping the relatively seamless transition away from Tom Brady.

Predictions and Picks

I’m going with Tampa in this one. Philly has zero momentum right now and, especially with Brown out, gives you no reason to back them right now.

Mayfield shines at home and wins a close one for the Bucs. The total goes OVER 42.5.

Score: Buccaneers 24 – Eagles 21

Side: Buccaneers +2.5

Total: OVER 42.5

