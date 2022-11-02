Will Any Players Traded at Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline Score in Week Nine?

Yesterday was the wildest NFL trade deadline we’ve ever seen.

A record ten players were traded on Tuesday alone, and over the last several weeks there there were 20+ transactions that included either high quality players or high value draft picks.

Defenders Roquan Smith, Bradley Chubb, Robert Quinn, and Williams Jackson III were all traded, but in a league that is all about scoring – let’s focus on the offense.

Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have odds posted on which offensive players that were traded on Tuesday will score for their new teams this weekend. Take a look:

To Score a TD in Week 9

TJ Hockenson +200

Jeff Wilson Jr. +250

Chase Claypool +300

Nyheim Hines +400

Zach Moss +400

TJ Hockenson – Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday for what was essentially a pick swap, and adds another dynamic piece to the already potent Vikings offense.

With Justin Jefferson being “the guy” up north, they needed someone to take the heat off of him and lure defenders away – and Hockenson will be able to do exactly that. With Irv Smith Jr. headed to IR, I expect him to make an immediate impact.

Will he score? No, not this week. Give it one more week before they get him in the end zone.

Jeff Wilson Jr. – Miami Dolphins

Miami went running back hunting almost immediately after Chase Edmonds to the Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade, and with the 49ers bringing in Christian McCaffrey last week, Jeff Wilson Jr. was expendable.

Mike McDaniel already has familiarity with JWJ from his time in San Francisco. He knows how to use him. So…

Will he score? Yes +250

Chase Claypool – Chicago Bears

A team with an incredibly depleted wide receiver room made a move for a wide receiver? Someone alert the 2019 Patriots that this is possible!

Chicago sent a second round pick to the Steelers for Chase Claypool, and I have a feeling he and Justin Fields will be able to get on the same page very quickly.

Will he score? Yes +300

Nyheim Hines – Buffalo Bills

After being in the hunt for Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, the Bills settled for Colts scat back Nyheim Hines at the eleventh hour of Tuesday’s deadline.

They send Zach Moss and a conditional draft pick Indy’s way, so Hines will be getting the football almost immediately. I think Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey get him to pay dirt instantly.

Will he score? Yes +400

Zach Moss – Indianapolis Colts

Like I said above, Moss was traded to Indy in the Hines trade. He’s a solid running back who will be able to spell an already beat up Jonathan Taylor in an incompetent Colts offensive system.

They won’t give up JT’s goal line touches though.

Will he score? No, not this week.

