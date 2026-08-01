Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Will Bruins give Frederic Brunet a chance this season?

Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson discuss which young players could make an impact for the Bruins
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty run through the NHL hopes of Frederic Brunet and Matt Poitras — and look at Marat Khusnutdinov’s upside in his second full season in the NHL.

0:00 – Intro
6:53 – Bruins offseason state of play
8:24 – Matt Poitras unsigned & Frederic Brunet’s roster spot
13:57 – PrizePicks
15:24 – Linus Ullmark trade talk & cap situation
19:37 – Cleaning house: the case for moving on from certain players
22:36 – Prospect depth & the young forward group
29:52 – Line combinations and role projections
32:01 – Outro / where to find Ty’s work

Bruins on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 PrizePicks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $150 instantly in Lineups if you win your first $5 Lineup!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.