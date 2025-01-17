Will Cam Neely and the Bruins Make the Right Choice at the Deadline? | Bruins Beat

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky is joined by Ty Anderson to discuss what the Bruins will do at the impending trade deadline. Do they push their chips in and add in preparation for the playoffs, or do they chalk this year up as an opportunity to retool? All that, and much more!

Topics:

– Cam Neely speaks

– To retool or compete for the Cup

– Making the case for both

– Charlie Jacobs also spoke

– Millennial complaints

– Are Sweeney and Neely in stable jobs?

