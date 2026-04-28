Will Campbell Not Moving from Left Tackle This Season | Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast

Greg and Nick discuss the Patriots complete 2026 NFL Draft Class and look at what to make of these picks. Greg explains why he likes a lot of the picks the Patriots made in this draft. He does not think many of these players will be contributing year 1 and he is fine with that. He also has a message for people who think because the Patriots draft 2 OT that Will Campbell is on the hot seat. He completely shuts down that idea.

0:00 – Welcome in

0:52 – Looking at Patriots current RB room

5:44 – Reaction to Gabe Jacas pick

7:06 – Greg on Patriots complete draft class

8:11 – More on Gabe Jacas pick

17:40 – Prizepicks

20:54 – Rocket Money

22:25 – Some People not pleased traded out of 4th Round

24:08 – Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

30:16 – Thoughts on Patriots 1st Three Rounds

31:47 – Subscribe to BSJ

32:25 – Karon Prunty, CB, Wake Forest

41:28 – Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

.@GregABedard is not having any of this Will Campbell is being replaced talk: “Don’t sit here & tell me that the Patriots by drafting a fat guy in the 6th round is like dead set on replacing Will Campbell. That’s just not what happened here. It’s not. And if you’re trying to say… pic.twitter.com/nWCyyXYWDi — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) April 28, 2026



46:57 – Namdi Obiazor, LB, TCU

48:00 – Thoughts on Patriots Late Round Picks

51:40 – Subscribe to the podcast!

52:05 – Latest with Mike Vrabel

1:00:07 – Wrapping up!

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