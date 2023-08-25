Will Celtics add TJ Warren or Lamar Stevens to roster?

Brian Robb chats with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston about the state of the Celtics roster amid reports the team is hosting workouts for veteran wings including TJ Warren and Lamar Stevens. Would either player be a good fit? Or are the Celtics better off going with a big like Blake Griffin or another player on the open market?



