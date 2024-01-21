Will Celtics and Nuggets Reach the 2024 NBA Finals?

In a gripping battle, the Denver Nuggets halted the Boston Celtics’ impressive home winning streak, securing a 102-100 victory. Jamal Murray was pivotal with 35 points, while Nikola Jokic added 34 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. The game’s climax saw Jayson Tatum missing a potential game-tying one-legged fadeaway in the final moments, closely defended by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Tatum concluded the game with 22 points and eight rebounds. This defeat marked the end of Boston’s remarkable home winning streak. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon provide an in-depth analysis of the game and explore the possibility of this matchup being a preview of the NBA Finals.

