Will Celtics Depend on Jayson Tatum to Be a Leader?

On the latest episode of Celtics Beat, Adam and Evan are joined by Celtics writer and salary cap expert Keith Smith of Spotrac to talk the season ahead and the need for leadership after the departure of Marcus Smart.

In a recent interview, Jayson Tatum sat down with Jeff Goodman of The Messenger to discuss the offseason, and spoke on taking on a larger leadership role with the team. Is Jayson Tatum going to be the new age leader that the Celtics need? Do the Celtics need to have others step up to be leaders outside of their stars? The trio discusses in this segment!

