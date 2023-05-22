Will the Celtics Fire Joe Mazzulla if They Get Swept?

MIAMI, FL — The Boston Celtics fell to the Miami Heat 128-102. They’re now down three games to none, a deficit no team in NBA history has overcome. Joe Mazzulla admitted to reporters postgame that he didn’t have his team ready to to play Mazzulla said post-game. “I’ve gotta put them in better positions, I’ve gotta get them ready to play and I have to have the game plan ready for us to be physical and be ready to execute. It’s important that we stick together.”

When asked about the disconnect in the Celtics locker room Joe said: “Yeah, that’s where I have to be better to figure out what this team needs to make sure that they’re connected.”

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recap Boston’s demoralizing loss in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

