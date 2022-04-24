After taking a 2-0 lead in the series after some close games and clutch performances from their stars, the Boston Celtics traveled to Brooklyn for their first road game of the series against the Nets. Robert Williams returned in limited minutes for the Celtics, and with a potential Game 4 debut for Ben Simmons, the matchup on Saturday loomed as a pivotal turning point in the series.

Boston managed to take everything the Nets could throw at them and then some, including a late run by Brooklyn’s three point shooters. The Celtics managed to fend off their opponents in a 109-103 win, and took a commanding 3-0 chokehold on the Nets. With Monday slated for Game 4, the Celtics will get the opportunity to eliminate Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant after losing to the duo last postseason.

After talks of trying to dodge their opponents, they now have a chance to do the unimaginable. Can the Celtics close the series out on Monday? Will the Celtics sweep the Nets? The Garden Report sounds off on Boston’s big night.

