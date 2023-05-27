Will Celtics Tie This Series Up in Game 6?

The Boston Celtics have firmly put themselves back in this series with their efforts in Game 4 and 5, winning 110-97 at TD Garden to force a Game 6 in Miami. As the momentum in the series begins to slide, the Celtics find themselves in a familiar situation down 3-2 going on the road to play in a hostile environment.

Can the Celtics win Game 6 to bring it back to Boston for a winner-take-all showdown? How will the injuries to Malcolm Brogdon and Gabe Vincent impact their respective teams? Join Vitamin Cs with Tim Sheils and Wayne “Breezie” Brown as they discuss the upcoming Game 6 tonight.

