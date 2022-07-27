Subscribe
Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman

Will Celtics Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bob & Jeff weigh the pros and cons on the Celtics possibly trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant & discuss Boston’s best way to move forward in light of this week’s report

0:55: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart & picks for Kevin Durant?
2:10: Why trading for Durant isn’t about Jaylen Brown
7:35: Durant first-round performance against the Celtics
11:10: Did anyone think Jaylen would be this good?
13:30: Do we overrate the 2021-22 Celtics?
16:39: What does Ime Udoka think about Kevin Durant for Jaylen Brown?
20:20: Would Brad Stevens actually pull the trigger on moving Jaylen for Durant?
26:11: Jeff’s exciting news from the Peach Jam in Georgia

Post Views: 1
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.