Top Defensive Storylines Heading Into Patriots Training Camp

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down the biggest defensive storylines for the Patriots heading into 2026 training camp on Patriots Daily.

Taylor and Mike dig into the Christian Gonzalez contract situation and whether he could hold out. Then the guys hit on the Gabe Jacas dilemma as he remains unsigned. Could he sign before camp? How much of a concern is his absence? Lastly, they discuss what Harold Landry could look like this season following his injury and who needs to step up in the EDGE room.

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