Will Derrick White Game Winner Change Celtics History?

MIAMI, FL — The Celtics escaped South Beach with a104-103 victory in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Derrick White had a tip in game winner to send the East Finals back to Boston.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakley discuss where Derrick White’s game winner could stand in Celtics and Boston Sports history.

A MIRACLE IN MIAMI!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9DNGGHYP0L — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) May 28, 2023

