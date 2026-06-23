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Will Giannis Trade MISS Force Jaylen Brown Move? | Celtics Daily

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Bobby Manning welcomes Wes Goldberg to Celtics Daily to discuss whether Boston missing out on Giannis Antetokounmpo will force a Jaylen Brown trade and how the deal impacts the Miami Heat and Celtics as both teams stand.

0:00-12:24 Why Heat beat the Celtics in Giannis race

12:24-13:51 Prizepicks

13:51-15:04 Rocket Money

15:04-21:36 Should Celtics now trade Jaylen?

21:36-28:03 How good is Miami now?

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