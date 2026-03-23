Will Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum Finish Their Careers in Boston | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay discuss the latest storylines surrounding the Celtics. Does Joe Mazzulla deserve to win Coach of the Year? Jaylen Brown enters the Celtics’ top 10 all-time scoring list. Will he and Jayson Tatum finish their careers in Boston? They also discuss the latest reports on expansion teams potentially joining the NBA.

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