Will Jaylen Brown Demand a Trade?

With the 2022 NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, Silly Season — that time of year you can’t trust a trade rumor further than you can throw it — has arrived. And with it, new reports that Jaylen Brown might want out of the Boston Celtics if things don’t improve with the team moving forward, plus whispers the Utah Jazz (headed by former Celtics president Danny Ainge) might have eyes for Josh Richardson on the trade market.

How much stock should we put in such rumors? Does it matter if the reporter has impeccable bonafides? What should the team’s front office be considering regarding the players they have now should teams come calling? Are there players Boston needs to be shopping ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline?

So many questions and we might just be warming up with several staring contests between rival GMs already starting to get further entrenched, so for this week’s CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, we’re joined by fellow CLNS alum Adam Kaufman to talk all things Celtics and trade deadline.

Listen to the clip embedded above to get up to speed with the latest rumors and facts percolating up as the moratorium on dealing players in the 2021-22 season draws close.

Celtics Lab Podcast & The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!