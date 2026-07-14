Will Jaylen Brown Make Celtics Regret Trade to 76ers? | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast

Jeff Goodman, Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay final put in end to the Jaylen Brown trade and look at how Brown wit fit in Philadelphia with the 76ers and alongside the former league MVP Joel Embiid. They also look at the latest around the NBA where will LeBron play next year? Victor Wembanyama signs a cheaper extension to stay with Spurs and react to the Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro incident in Las Vegas.

0:00 – Welcome in

0:54 – How will Jaylen Brown fit in with Philadelphia 76ers?

8:48 – Where will LeBron James play next season?

14:03 – Prizepicks

15:43 – Victor Wembanyama signs extension with Spurs

20:10 – Former Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro get into fight in Las Vegas

23:06 – Will LeBron James announce this will be his last season?

26:27 – Wrapping up!

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