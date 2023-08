Jaylen Brown signed a super max extension that’ll keep him with the Celtics through 2029 on paper, with no player option allowing Brown to reach free agency early. In the modern NBA though, that rarely guarantees a player stays with his team for that long. Brown could still eventually ask out, or the Celtics could trade Brown to address an increasingly expensive roster. Will that happen?

Bobby Manning and John Zannis debated on last week’s Garden Report.