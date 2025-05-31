Will Jays Finish Career on Celtics w/ Gary Washburn | Celtics Beat

Gary Washburn covers the Boston Celtics and the NBA for The Boston Globe. Gary joins the program to discuss the playoffs without the Celtics, how the CBA promotes player movement, and whether players today are as hungry as past ones

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

2:42 – Playoffs without Celtics are a dud

5:41 – How Oklahoma City is built

9:00 – What’s better for league Dynasties or Player movement?

17:10 – Does new CBA make it easier for fans to root for players over teams?

29:50 – Jaylen Brown being involved in community

30:40 – Not everybody is a Junior GM

33:10 – Enjoy the talent in the NBA

39:00 – Reaction to Anthony Edwards comments following loss

42:00 – Are players today as hungry as past stars?

49:48 – Wrapping up