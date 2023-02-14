Will Jayson Tatum win 3-Point Contest?

For All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum has been announced as a participant in the three point contest. Will Tatum have a legitimate chance to win the award? Bobby Manning of The Garden Report weighs in outside of Fiserv Arena this afternoon before tonight’s matchup between the Celtics and Bucks.

The Boston Celtics travel to Fiserv Arena to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, but it won’t likely live up to expectations as the Celtics nurse multiple injuries. Jayson Tatum (illness) is listed as out, joining fellow starters Jaylen Brown (facial fracture) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) on the sidelines. Robert Williams (left ankle soreness) and Al Horford (right knee swelling) are both listed as questionable.

