Will Joaquin Phoenix Win Best Actor?

One of the great villainous actors of our time seems to be a runaway favorite to take home the Oscar for Best Actor. Joaquin Phoenix who played The Joker in the latest Batman movie is a surefire lock to win an Academy Award according to BetOnline.ag

Phoenix is a -2500 overwhelming favorite. One would have to bet $2500 just to make $100. So this one seems to be set in stone.

Phoenix has long been seen as one of the best villainous actors of our time. Famously, he played the role as Commodus in the 2000 classic Gladiator.

The Joker role in itself has also been one of the prime acting jobs for a Hollywood A-lister to show off his heel capabilities. Be it Jack Nicholson, Cesar Romero, or the late Heath Ledger — neither of whom at the time anyone thought would ever be one-upped.

But Phoenix may have done it. And because of that, he’s all but a shoo-in to win the Academy Award.

