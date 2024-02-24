Will Lindholm injury change Bruins’ approach at the trade deadline?

Conor Ryan from Boston.com and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub return for another episode of Poke the Bear, following the Bruins’ games against the Oilers and Flames. Their main discussion revolves around whether Lindholm’s injury will alter the Bruins’ strategy at the trade deadline.

