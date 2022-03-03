Will Mac Jones Reunite with John Metchie?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Mike Petraglia is LIVE from Indy reporting for CLNS Media at the NFL scouting combine. It appears a main priority for Patriots this offseason is to improve their wide receiver group.

John Metchie confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that he has met with representatives from the Patriots. Metchie could be a match made in heaven as the WR who is coming off ACL surgery already connection with quarterback Mac Jones having won a national Championship along side one another.

“Mac and I are really close,” Metchie told reporters on Wednesday (transcript via NBC Boston’s Phil Perry). “He was my quarterback that year, so Mac and I got along really well. We also spent a lot of time together my freshman year on the two team, so we have a lot of chemistry.” … “I think Mac-10 and I would be special.”

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!