Will Marcus Smart’s Role Change with Celtics this Year?

BOSTON — The Celtics continued to emphasis ball movement and multiple layers of facilitating in training camp, a slight departure away from last year’s emphasis on having the ball in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s hands while Marcus Smart moved to point guard. Does that signal a role change?

Joe Mazzulla told Bobby Manning at practice on Wednesday that Smart told him what his role would be, and they’ve had plenty of conversations on the topic during the preseason about playing on and off the ball.