Will Nets Keep Kevin Durant or Trade Him?

In the aftermath of the Kyrie Irving trade, rumors continue to swirl around Kevin Durant and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. With only two days until the NBA trade deadline, Brooklyn now faces delicate situation with their remaining superstar. After requesting a trade in the offseason that was rescinded, Brooklyn’s face of the franchise could very well be a flight risk. But, with Durant under contract long term, the Nets don’t have to rush to trade him at the deadline, and hold more leverage heading into the offseason if either side decides to pull the plug.

Will Durant and the Nets split before the deadline? Will he stick it out and see what comes as they retool the roster around him?

The Garden Report weighs in on the Kyrie Irving trade, Kevin Durant’s status, the other rumored trade offers for Irving, and the ramifications it has across the NBA.

FULL EPISODE HERE

We’re on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

Please fill out and submit this form to receive if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!