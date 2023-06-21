Will the Patriots Cut Jack Jones?

After conferring with almost 10 Massachusetts legal experts, Andrew lays out the challenges ahead for Jack Jones, his potential sentences and all the latest details from his arrest report. As for the Patriots, how do they proceed? Do they cut him, or let this legal situation play out? What about the league issuing some kind of suspension if he is to return to play?

