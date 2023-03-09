Will Patriots figure in flurry of NFL moves before free agency?

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the upcoming free agency period for the New England Patriots.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Free Agency Timetable

3:30 Will Tom Brady comeback again? Could he go to Dolphins?

8:00 Patriots don’t franchise Jakobi Meyers or Jonathan Jones

11:45 Ravens place the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

17:30 Jets officials fly out to meet with Aaron Rodgers

23:00 Rapid Fire Recap of recent NFL Moves: Who could Pats sign?

31:30 DeAndre Hopkins to Patriots?

34:00 Good news for Patriots: former top scout Patrick Stewart returns after changes in Carolina.

35:00 BSJ member question: Pats have Conor McDermott? Is that a good thing?

