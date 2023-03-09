    Subscribe
    Will Patriots figure in flurry of NFL moves before free agency?

    On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the upcoming free agency period for the New England Patriots.

    TIMESTAMPS:

    0:00 Free Agency Timetable

    3:30 Will Tom Brady comeback again? Could he go to Dolphins?

    8:00 Patriots don’t franchise Jakobi Meyers or Jonathan Jones

    11:45 Ravens place the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

    17:30 Jets officials fly out to meet with Aaron Rodgers

    23:00 Rapid Fire Recap of recent NFL Moves: Who could Pats sign?

    31:30 DeAndre Hopkins to Patriots?

    34:00 Good news for Patriots: former top scout Patrick Stewart returns after changes in Carolina.

    35:00 BSJ member question: Pats have Conor McDermott? Is that a good thing?

    Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

