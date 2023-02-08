Will The Patriots Go After Tee Higgins?

The Patriots need a true #1 wide receiver, and there are a lot of big names on the market this offseason. Andrew Callahan and Mike Mutansky of Pats Interference discuss if the Patriots should sign or trade for a major weapon to help their struggling offense. After an up and down season, the Patriots have already begun to retool their coaching staff, bringing back offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien as they give their offense a facelift.

Current Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been a popular name in NFL circles, and is primed for a breakout season with the right team and role. Due to the financial situation with him, the Bengals may need to move on from the star wideout if they cannot come to terms on an extension before the season. If Higgins does become available, what would the asking price be if Bill Belichick came to call? Would a trade for Tee Higgins make sense for the New England Patriots as they seek out ways to revamp their offense?

Join Pats Interference with Andrew Callahan and guest Mike Mutansky as they talk about who the top targets should be, who works best in Bill O’Brien’s offense, and if Bill Belichick will change his ways and inject premium talent into the offense.

FULL EPISODE HERE

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan