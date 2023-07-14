Will Patriots Have a Top 5 Defense This Year?

In the latest episode of Pats Interference, host Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald welcomes on Mike Mutnansky to discuss the Patriots and have a ‘Buy or Sell’ session discussing the upcoming season.

Buy or Sell: Will the Patriots have a top five defense this season? Mutt gives his reasoning why he thinks New England will have a tough time doing that with their schedule.

FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/_Y34K4ggCGQ

This segment of Pats Interference is sponsored by:

FanDuel Sportsbook is the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network! Visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON to get up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS in bonus bets! Take your first swing at betting MLB on FanDuel and get TEN TIMES your first bet amount in bonus bets – up to TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS – win or lose.

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days.

Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it

smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

FanDuel – Official Partner of Major League Baseball.

Major League Baseball trademarks used with permission.