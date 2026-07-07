On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Pete Blackburn dive into the extremely low odds facing the Bruins. They also discuss the moves they’ve made so far. What are the best-case and worst-case scenarios?

0:00 – Welcome in Guest!

4:55 – Expectations for the Bruins next season?

11:39 – Are the Bruins done making moves this offseason?

17:57 – Prizepicks

19:40 – Could David Pastrnak or Charlie McAvoy ask for a trade?

28:40 – Subscribe to the podcast!

29:55 – What potential moves could Bruins still make this offseason?

42:06 – Wrapping up!

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